ORIHUELA COUNCIL has been slammed for ‘snubbing’ children on the Orihuela Costa after it said that a new infant and primary school in Dehesa de Campoamor will not open until 2024.

The centre is meant to replace the current overcrowded Los Dolses school, but despite plans for it to be ready for the new school year on September 11, no construction has started with the council constantly changing preferred locations..

The PIOC Orihuela Costa political party said in a statement: “Once again children and schools are being penalised through no fault of their own.”

The CEIP Los Dolses has had computer and music rooms cleared to become extra classrooms, and the PIOC claims the staff room is also going to disappear to make for more children.

It added that based on past performance by Orihuela council, it ‘could be a long and frustrating period’ before the new school opens.

The Valencian government approved funding for a new pre-fab school in December 2022, but different Orihuela council administrations led by the Partido Popular and the PSOE socialists seemed unable to find a suitable piece of municipal land.

A €1.2 million construction contract was awarded in April with 380 infant and junior students set to be catered for in a temporary arrangement lasting around three years.

The original proposed site on Calle Nispero on the Los Dolses urbanisation was rejected due to the state of the ground.

An option by the Zenia Boulevard Shopping Centre was passed over due to a lack of parking.

Land on Calle Madreperla was identified but when the PP-Vox coalition took control of Orihuela council after May’s election, they decided to reject that site and are now again looking at the original Calle Nispero option.

The PIOC said: “All of the delays are putting extra pressure on existing schools like Los Dolses to expand to cater for the increased intake.”

Orihuela council has been approached for comment.

