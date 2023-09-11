MORE than a dozen provinces in ten autonomous communities will be under a yellow alert for rain or storms this Monday, September 11, according to the latest forecast from Spain’s Met Office, AEMET.

Specifically, the alert is set to cover both rain and storms in the following provinces: Burgos, Soria, Guadalajara, Navarra, Alava, Guipuzcoa, Vizcaya, and La Rioja.

Meanwhile, Asturias will be under a rain alert, and Murcia, Almeria, Granada, Jaen, Huesca, Teruel, and Zaragoza will be under a storm alert.

Yellow warning for coastal phenomena

As for the weather forecast, this Monday is expected to bring cloudy skies and precipitation, along with thunderstorms, in a substantial part of the northern third of the Iberian Peninsula.

There’s also a possibility of thunderstorms occurring in the southeast interior and other northern areas.

These precipitations may be locally heavy in the Cantabrian region, while partly cloudy intervals are expected in the rest of the country, with the possibility of some light showers.

Additionally, there’s a chance of morning fog or mist in the inland areas of Galicia, western Andalucia, and the interior regions of Alicante and Murcia, and the presence of haze (calima) in the Mediterranean area is not ruled out.

Temperatures, on the other hand, will decrease in the case of maximum temperatures, except in the Mediterranean area, where they could rise slightly. Meanwhile, minimum temperatures will show little change.

Furthermore, this Monday, southwest winds are expected on the Galician coast, westerly winds in the Strait of Gibraltar, south winds in the Ampurdan region, and predominantly variable winds from the east in the Balearic Islands.

Menorca, in the Balearic Islands, will be under a yellow alert due to tidal surges.

In the Canary Islands, the wind will come from the northeast, while the rest of the country can expect light variable winds. During the central hours, southwestern winds are predicted on the Atlantic coast.

