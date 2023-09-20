FOLLOWING the tragic occurrence of two gender-based killings in the Valencian Community within less than 24 hours, the Alicante City Council has observed a moment of silence.

Yesterday, Tuesday, September 19, saw the Alicante City Council join the Valencian Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FVMP) in condemning the recent gender-based murders of two women in Orihuela and Castellon.

Spanish police at a crime scene. Credit. shutterstock.

The event took place at 12:00 noon, amid light rain, when the Mayor Luis Barcala of Alicante, alongside representatives from all municipal groups, officials, and several citizens, observed three minutes of silence at the City Hall’s entrance in condemnation of these two recent gender-based crimes in the Valencian Community.

If both crimes are confirmed as gender-based murders, the number of women murdered for this reason in 2023 would rise to 46 – five of them in the Valencian Community.

Since 2003, this would bring the total to 1,230, as reported by the Government Delegation against Gender-Based Violence.

