ALICANTE-ELCHE Miguel Hernandez Airport has achieved a significant milestone in its history during the month of August, recording its highest-ever passenger numbers, tallying 1,702,139 individuals.

This figure surpasses the previous record set in August 2019, which stood at 1,692,011 passengers.

This substantial increase of 12.6% compared to the same month last year, 2022, reflects the airport’s growing popularity.

Among these passengers, a total of 1,699,038 were classified as commercial travellers, with a notable 14.1% rise in those opting for international flights in comparison to August 2022.

Additionally, 247,230 passengers chose domestic flights, marking a 3.9% increase from last year.

Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez Airport.

Breaking down international traffic, the countries with the highest passenger numbers in August 2023 were led by the United Kingdom, with 581,304 travellers, followed by Germany (108,500), the Netherlands (100,861), Belgium (84,530), and France (82,710).

In terms of operations, Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez Airport efficiently handled 10,468 flights in August.

This impressive figure marked a 6.9% increase compared to the number of movements recorded during the same period in 2022.

Cumulative data for the initial eight months of this year reveals that Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez Airport hosted a total of 10,487,688 passengers from January to August. This marks a significant 20% surge compared to the corresponding period in 2022.

Furthermore, throughout these eight months, the airport successfully operated 66,881 flights, reflecting an 11.3% increase compared to the previous year.

