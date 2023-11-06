POLICE have arrested a man for the rape of a young British woman who was on holiday with her family in Pilar de la Horadada on the southern edge of the Costa Blanca.

The assault happened on August 15, 2022 in a well-known Pilar leisure area.

The victim had little information about her assailant when she went to report the attack, but police launched Operation Iven to track down the perpetrator.

The British woman was with a friend when she met the aggressor, 22, and a friend of his.

When the tourist was left alone with the man, he committed the sexual assault.

The only clue that officers had about his identity was a security camera image of the friend that was with him

Painstaking investigations eventually tracked down that person over 700 kilometres north to an address in Logroño in La Rioja.

Further clues were provided to the attacker’s identity, and after over a year of exhaustive work, the man- a Moroccan national- was identified.

He was found to be staying in Pilar de la Horadada but with no fixed address and a criminal record for theft.

The Guardia Civil and Pilar Policia Local joined forces to track him down and he was arrested on October 10, but details have only just been disclosed.

He subsequently appeared before an Orihuela judge and was released on bail.

