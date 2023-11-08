BUDGET airline Easyjet is set to launch three new routes from Malaga next summer, including two French and one Greek destination.

The British airline has announced new direct flights to Athens (Greece), Nantes (France) and Niza (France).

The routes will jet off from the Costa del Sol starting next summer, with tickets already available.

Flights to Athens will begin on June 1, taking off twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The Niza route will begin operating on June 2, with three flights a week on Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Meanwhile flights to Nantes will start on June 3, taking off every Wednesday to begin with and later on in the season, flights will also be added on Sundays.

Javier Gándara, director of EasyJet Southern Europe said: “They provide our passengers with a wider range of destinations to explore and allow us to promote tourism between tourist cities”

The new destinations will add a potential 30,000 passengers to EasyJet’s 1.8 million existing seats taking off from the Costa del Sol.

Since 2021, the company has provided connections with 15 destinations from Malaga, playing an important role in the city’s tourism.

It comes after the airline announced their ‘summer programme’ with 16 new destinations from Alicante, Barcelona, Reus and Madrid.

