ALICANTE PROVINCE reservoir levels are continuing to fall as the area has not enjoyed autumn rain levels seen in other parts of Spain.

Some reservoirs are reporting water levels at their lowest in a decade, despite the Ministry of Ecological Transition reporting that last month had been the third-rainiest October this century.

The Segura basin is especially badly hit with capacity averaging just 21.32% while the Jucar basin stands at 46.45%.

The national capacity average is 41.47%, compared to 35% during the summer which saw record high temperatures and little rainfall.

In the Segura basin, Orihuela’s La Pedrera is in a critical situation with capacity down to just 21.95%.

The CHS water confederation that administers the Segura proposed reductions to irrigation water supplies for farmers as an emergency measure, but the idea was voted down by the Valencia and Murcia governments along with the irrigators.

In the Jucar basin, the Amadorio reservoir is at 25% capacity, Beniarres on 37% and Guadalest at a healthier 37%.

