CALLING themselves The One and Only Potato Bar is bound to get attention.

And Papanato, in the heart of Valencia, does a lot more than just cook chips.

The Argentinian Resto-bar specialises in a huge variety of homemade potato dishes, with a range of delicious toppings.

But there is a lot, lot more too… with typical Argentinian dishes such as a ‘parrillada’ and ‘Milanesas’ very popular with punters.

There are also special offers every day of the week and every hour open.

On Mondays, for example, you get two burgers or sandwiches for the price of one.

On Tuesdays and Wednesdays the ‘all you can eat potato buffet’ comes in at just 9.90 euros and on Thursdays and Fridays the famous ‘all you can eat meat buffet’ weighs in at just 16.90 euros.

Plus, they offer a beer open bar every Saturday and Sunday!!

Come and check out the well-decorated place in the heart of Ruzafa, which can sit 100 people and counts on a Game room.

Reservations are available for big groups. Check out more at: https://www.instagram.com/PapanatoBar/