OVER 80 people took part in a government-run workshop to help the younger generations get into the online gaming, financial and digital services sector.

Minister for Trade and Industry Nigel Feetham welcomed the ‘broad range of attendees’ on November 27, according to the government.

Feetham’s open-door policy saw people of ‘all backgrounds, ages and experiences’, get a ‘unique opportunity for a one-to-one interaction with Minister Feetham’, the statement read.

The discussion focused on young people’s career prospects in the sectors that have made Gibraltar prosper.

“The event was a resounding success, with attendees leaving stating that they felt inspired and motivated to contribute to the development of the financial sectors,” Gibraltar’s government said.

Gaming companies first relocated to the Rock in the 1990s along with insurance firms and mainly UK business interests.

Feetham said he had spent two hours listening and giving his expert advice to those who wanted to be part of the growing industry.

“There were new angles that I had not appreciated or considered previously, and it was invaluable to hear first-hand some of the inspiring stories behind individuals who have worked their way up the ranks in these sectors,” Feetham said in the statement.

He noted how some people entered the market through apprenticeships without even getting a university degree.

“It was inspiring to hear their journeys as they progressed and achieved the success that they enjoy today,” Feetham said.

“I am really excited to see this initiative roll out alongside some of the other projects that we will also be launching through the Connect Hub.”

The minister launched the Connect Hub on November 15, just a month after coming to office.

It aims to empower young local entrepreneurs and professionals within the finance and tech sectors to realise their career goals.

