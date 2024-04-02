Q Can you update me on the Real estate market at this present time?

The Real estate market on the Costa del Sol is very good with so many nationalities buying into the lifestyle of over 320 sunshine days per year with the laid-back lifestyle and only a short flight from all European destinations. The Costa del Sol is the California of Europe.

Currently we see a trend of American buyers at a higher rate than previous years.

The Digital Nomads are also here in force, which is amazing to see, this reinforces how the working life and work life balance has changed post Covid-19.

Q How are the prices?

I specialize in the Benalmadena area where we have seen a big increase in the last couple of years, this is due to high demand and the short supply of properties coming on the market. With demand exceeding supply, property prices are being driven up.

When I go to a listing consultation, I have all the relevant sales information of the last properties sold and valuations in the area so that we can price the property competitively to the market and achieve a quick sale.

Q Why choose W & L Costa properties as your real estate agent?

I pride myself on the service that I give to all my customers. I have tried to grow my business through a lot of referrals and testimonials from clients that I have helped in buying or selling their properties on the Costa del Sol. I also have my smart office in Benalmadena Costa, as I think it is good for people to see that my door is always open, and they can come and speak to me personally.

In addition, this year I launched the Costa Property Podcast which is all about ensuring people who have a dream of owning a home on the Costa Del Sol have the correct information.

My website is a hub of free resources, you can subscribe to my monthly newsletter which delivers the latest news and market trends directly to your inbox each month.

You also have access to my value packed buyers and sellers’ guides which answers all FAQs from the perspective of the buyer and seller.

Q Do you specialise in all types of property.

I cover all types. This year I have sold many properties from a €1.2 million villa to an €125,000 studio. I have also helped my clients out with Rentals Commercials and Plots of land to build their dream home.

WL Costa Properties has some amazing stats for example, our current trend is that we sell 37 percent of our exclusive listings in seven days or less!

Q You say you provide everyone with a VIP service, can you explain that?

I get lots of inquiries every day from clients all over the world. I treat everyone the same. They get my undivided attention and can contact me anytime – as long as I am awake, I will answer the queries. I try to build relationships with my clients so that when they do come to buy or sell their property, they come back to me for advice.

