Wheelchair user is spotted on the A-7 MOTORWAY on Spain’s Costa Blanca: Police rush to remove elderly man from busy road

AN ELDERLY man in a wheelchair caused a commotion on a Costa Blanca motorway after going onto the busy highway with cars having to dodge him.

Concerned motorists called emergency services after he went onto the A-7 in the Elche area.

Elche Policia Local patrols were mobilised to rescue the man and prevent a serious accident from happening.

Officers got him to safety on the hard shoulder of the busy motorway without incident.

It’s not been revealed where he started his journey and the distance he went in the wheelchair.

The police contacted his family and took him back to his home.

The Elche force said that ‘understanding and caring for our elders is everyone’s business to prevent situations like these.’

Traffic regulations state that to drive on a motorway you must have a vehicle that is capable of travelling half the maximum speed, in other words a minimum of 60 km/h.