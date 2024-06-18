Paul McCartney to play in Madrid: Everything you need to know about the legendary Beatles performer’s two dates in December

EX-BEATLES legend Paul McCartney is set to return to Spain to play two concerts in Madrid next December.

The former Beatles frontman will perform at the WiZink Centre on December 9 and 10 as part of his globe-spanning ‘Got Back Tour 2024’.

Last week, anticipation was stoked on social media with a poster that featured McCartney phoning Madrid, hinting at the upcoming shows.

The return will mark eight years since McCartney’s last concert in Spain, when he lit up the Estadio Vicente Calderon Stadium in Madrid on June 17, 2016.

Paul McCartney will play in Spain for the first time in eight years

Remarkably, the 82-year-old will kick off the tour in Uruguay on October 1, and land in Spain via Argentina, Chile, Peru and France, before returning to his native UK for four more gigs.

He will warm up for Madrid by performing at the La Defense Arena in Paris on December 4 and 5.

Following his Madrid shows, he will head to Manchester’s Co-Op Live on December 14 and 15, before concluding his UK leg with performances at London’s O2 Arena on December 18 and 19.

They will be his first UK tour dates since 2018 – barring when he headlined Glastonbury in 2022.

A series on street posters and social media posts pumped the hype

Still going strong, McCartney expressed his enthusiasm about the tour, particularly looking forward to ending the year in the UK: “It’s always a special feeling to play in our country. It’s going to be an incredible end to the year. Let’s get ready to party. I can’t wait to see you all.”

Tickets go on sale June 21 at 10am via Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and El Corte Ingles, with prices starting at €45.

It is unknown if Jude Bellingham will attend the concert to hear ‘Hey Jude’ played live.