Inside Jude Bellingham’s life in Spain: How England star, 21, lives in exclusive ‘footballer’s paradise’ near his Real Madrid training ground – but is often seeing visiting local cafes while keeping a low profile

THE beating heart of both Real Madrid and England, Jude Bellingham may just be world football’s current poster boy.

Having swapped Germany for Spain last summer after Real stumped up over €115 million for his transfer from Borussia Dortmund, the 21-year old has been lauded by pundits for a breathtaking debut season.

With 23 goals in just 42 games as a midfielder, including stoppage-time winners in both renditions of the fierce El Clasico, Bellingham capped off his magnificent debut season with an assist as Real secured a record-breaking 15th Champions League title.

In this summer’s European Championships, Birmingham-born Jude has continued to inspire, not least with a jaw-dropping overhead kick in the 95th minute of normal time which prevented England suffering an embarrassing Round of 16 exit at the hands of Slovakia.

Bellingham has become a cult hero with the adoring Real fanbase, and not just for his prodigious talent on the pitch.

Widely praised for his humble attitude, the marauding midfielder even showed off his impressive Spanish skills last month at an open-top trophy parade in front of a crowd numbering thousands.

READ MORE: Euro 2024: Spain to face Germany after thumping 4-1 victory over Georgia – while England set up clash with Switzerland following Jude Bellingham magic

Bellingham scored a magnificent overhead kick for England against Slovakia in the Round of 16 of this year’s Euros. Credit: Cordon Press

Many close to the player have said Jude has taken to life in Spain like a duck to water, a statement supported by his achievements on and off the pitch.

According to The Sun, Jude lives in La Finca, an upmarket residential area in Madrid previously home to an array of fellow stars of Los Blancos, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane.

Properties in the urbanisation regularly fetch valuations north of eight figures, providing the luxury amenities and privacy desired by the footballing elite.

Jude lives with his mum, Denise, who upped sticks to move to Madrid to support her son on the latest chapter of his flourishing career.

His dad, Mark, lives on Wearside with Jude’s brother, Jobe, another precocious talent who plays for Sunderland.

READ MORE: WATCH: British football star Jude Bellingham shows off his Spanish skills in a post-victory speech alongside his Real Madrid teammates

Bellingham even showed off his near-fluent Spanish skills at an open-top trophy parade, the result of lots of hard work and lessons.

Denise helps to clean the house, make Jude’s bed, drive him to training and manage his burgeoning bank accounts, allowing the England star to focus on all matters football.

Alongside his Real salary, reportedly in excess of €300,000 a year, Jude rakes in the cash from endorsements with Adidas and Louis Vuitton, the luxury fashion brand.

But his mega salary doesn’t stop Jude, who had his No.22 shirt retired when he left boyhood club Birmingham, from acting like a normal 21-year old lad.

Neighbours say they regularly see him discreetly popping into local cafes for a coffee.