Experts in Spain predict increase in childhood asthma cases this Autumn

DISEASES that have been ‘dormant’ during the summer months are resurfacing with the changing seasons and the return to routine.

One pathology that typically sees a significant uptick at this time of year is childhood asthma. This is primarily due to the start of the school or nursery year, where interactions between children increase their exposure to viruses, bacteria, and other illnesses that can trigger asthma attacks by affecting already inflamed airways.

Dr. José María Ignacio, head of the Pulmonology Department at Quirónsalud Marbella and Quirónsalud Campo de Gibraltar hospitals, asserts that the most common triggers for childhood asthma are ‘viral processes, exposure to tobacco smoke and pollution, and, in third place, allergens such as house dust mites and alternaria (a fungus that grows in damp areas of homes and on the coats of cats and dogs)’.

Keeping children away from tobacco smoke is relatively easy by establishing a ‘smoke-free’ home where parents and family members refrain from smoking. However, avoiding allergens is more complicated, although experts offer guidelines such as being alert to humidity in the home, avoiding carpets, frequently washing curtains, removing stuffed animals or toys that accumulate dust, and using anti-mite mattresses and pillows, as well as washing bedding at a minimum temperature of 60°C.

Regarding the most common symptoms, the expert points out that ‘suspicion should arise when a child presents with wheezing and/or dyspnea (difficulty breathing). It can also manifest as a feeling of chest tightness and/or coughing with varying intensity and frequency’.

The doctor warns that in children under three years old, ‘symptoms can be confused with infectious processes, preferably viral, making it almost impossible to differentiate them’.

Most children with childhood asthma can enjoy a normal life

Regardless of the type of asthma, it is important for guardians to accept that the disease can be chronic and that medical therapy may need to be prolonged for long periods. “The treatment for asthma is very effective and 95% of children can enjoy a normal life. In many cases, immunotherapy can be chosen as a curative attempt for the disease and usually offers good results,” emphasises Dr. Ignacio.

Once asthma is diagnosed and controlled, experts recommend training parents in specific programs designed to provide them with the knowledge and skills necessary to monitor their child’s condition. Parents are given guidelines that allow them to recognise the signs and symptoms that worsen the disease and instruct them to act early in the event of deterioration, thus preventing asthma attacks.

The pulmonologist at Quirónsalud Marbella and Quirónsalud Campo de Gibraltar hospitals assures that poorly controlled asthma ‘causes frequent exacerbations that require emergency room care, leads to a poor quality of life, and results in the loss of school or work days for caregivers’.

In addition to these drawbacks, the specialist highlights the inherent harm to the child’s health, such as slowed growth, increased risk of obesity, and a negative impact on cognitive and intellectual functions.

When symptoms of asthma appear, specialists recommend consulting a medical professional who will assess the suitability of performing diagnostic tests

The most common respiratory function tests to confirm the disease are spirometry, the bronchodilator test, and fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FENO). In children over 6 years old, these tests are easy to perform and obtain a good record for clinical analysis. However, in children under 3 years old, it is more difficult, although with the intervention of well-trained professionals, conclusive results can be obtained.

