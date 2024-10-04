4 Oct, 2024
4 Oct, 2024 @ 10:07
·
1 min read

Tragic start to weekend in Spain: Driver, 20, dies after colliding with a truck on the Costa Blanca

by

A 20-YEAR-OLD woman has died after her car collided with a truck on the Costa Blanca.

The horror crash occurred on the CV-930 road near Orihuela on Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses called emergency services at around 12.30pm reporting a serious collision on the much-used motorway.

Firefighters were called to the scene as they had to cut the woman out of the driver’s seat.

Pictures from the scene show how her vehicle appeared completely crushed by the collision.

The 20-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene (Credit: Bomberos)

She was in a critical condition and paramedics began working on her immediately.

They performed advanced CPR manoeuvres but could not stabilise her and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver was unharmed by the incident.

