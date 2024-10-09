Police in Spain investigate bizarre case of ‘paranormal abuse’ after a woman claimed her ex-boyfriend hired a medium to scare her

A VALENCIA woman has accused her former partner of hiring a medium to move objects and furniture to intimidate her.

In a domestic violence investigation, the 41-year-old victim told police that she was very scared and had to change her routine because she was afraid that he could hurt her.

She also stated that her ex-partner- who is accused of multiple assaults- told her several times that he was going to commit suicide and ‘that he would take someone with him’ if she left him.

The woman said her boyfriend paid money to a medium to cause her distress.

She stated she saw a painting ‘rise above the table where it was leaning and fall to the ground shortly after’.

In another incident, she said she heard noisy footsteps running behind a wall, and a few minutes later her ex-partner turned up saying he had ‘a ghostly vision’ of her father, who had recently died.

During the alleged supernatural contact, the ghost said that if his daughter and the alleged abuser did not remain as a couple, ‘bad things would happen and that she would die’.

The former boyfriend claimed the apparition entered another room of his home where a glass burst on a shelf and a bust had moved.

The shelf had a photo on it featuring the woman with her father.

In September, the victim called the police after finding her house turned upside down with a television and vase on the floor as a well as a doll that had been moved to her bedroom entrance.

Police said nothing had been stolen and there was no trace of a thief.

Her ex-partner was arrested for domestic violence and a restraining order was issued against him.