11 Oct, 2024
11 Oct, 2024 @ 18:07
Revealed: Bargain destinations on the Costa del Sol where two-bed homes are selling for as little as €89,000

FOR house hunters seeking a budget-friendly property in Spain, the Costa del Sol rarely tops the list of places to look.

On average, the Costa Blanca or Costa Brava, on the east and northeast coast respectively, offer much cheaper alternatives.

But while luxury hotspots like Marbella and Benahavis are out of reach for many, there are still a handful of locations offering homes for well under €200,000, and even under €100,000.

Torrox is hugely popular with British expats and is just a 40-minute drive eastwards from Malaga airport.

One two-bedroom home in Torrox pueblo (pictured above), a short drive inland from the beach, is selling for €99,000 on property portal Idealista.

It offers stunning mountain views and a large rooftop terrace that looks over the whole town.

Two-bed house with stunning mountain views for sale in Torrox pueblo for €99,000 on Idealista

Another two-bedroom apartment in the town is selling for just €89,000, with very little work required on the property.

Meanwhile, two-bed properties right next to the beach in the area of El Morche, Torrox, are starting from just €154,000.

For those who want to be closer to Malaga or a more lively resort, the well-known Torremolinos is still offering bargain properties compared to nearby cities like Marbella.

One property in the beachside resort is selling for €94,500 on Idealista. There are also several three-bed homes available from between €108,000 and €129,000.

Further west but closer to Marbella and Estepona are San Luis de Sabinillas and Manilva costa.

Both are situated in the province of Manilva, which is hugely popular among British expats and which is expected to become a new property hotspot over the coming years.

In El Castillo, Manilva, two-bed homes are going for €54,000, although they are marketed as tourist apartments and seem in a rather deserted area.

However there are still two-bed apartments in urbanisations such as Princesa Kristina for as little as €89,990.

There are still two-bed apartments in urbanisations such as Princesa Kristina for as little as €89,990

Meanwhile in the beachfront town of San Luis de Sabinillas, which is a very short drive from the more exclusive Estepona, three-bed homes are selling from €165,000.

But as Estepona and Marbella become increasingly expensive and with less land to build on, the property market will naturally extend along the coast.

Manilva is expected to see prices grow rapidly over the coming years, making it a sound investment for would be buyers.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London.

