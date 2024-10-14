Watch: Terrifying shootout in ‘no-go’ narco zone in southern Spain ‘involving shotguns and AK-47s’

THIS is the terrifying moment a late-night shoot out rocked a neighbourhood of Sevilla in southern Spain at the weekend.

Footage shared online shows how a series of gunshots began ringing out in the Tres Mil Viviendas area late on Saturday night.

Tiroteo con armas de guerra en el barrio de las Tres Mil Viviendas en Sevilla.



Los compañeros de la Policía Nacional sin disponer de recursos con los que defenderse ni protegerse contra este tipo de armamento y sin ser reconocidos #ProfesionDeRiesgoYa. pic.twitter.com/OYOPlpgUrN — jusapol (@jusapol) October 13, 2024

Shots are suspected to have been fired between rival drug cartels who live in the ‘dangerous’ barrio.

Weapons including a pistol, shotgun and an AK-47-like rifle can be heard firing off rounds in the clip.

One local told the Olive Press: “Tres Mil Viviendas is definitely a no-go area, no one feels safe there.

“It’s filled with criminals and narcos and you’re putting yourself at risk just by walking through the area, do not go there!”

The shootout continued into the early hours of Sunday morning and sparked an armed response from the Policia Nacional force.

The neighbourhood is situated on the southeastern outskirts of Sevilla

Footage shared on X showed multiple agents scouring the apartment blocks with their pistols drawn.

There have not been any reports of injuries or arrests, while the investigation continues.

According to Diario de Sevilla: “The most significant gunfire exchange occurred at around 11pm.

“At that time, numerous shots were heard again, first from a pistol, then from a shotgun and finally bursts from automatic weapons, probably a submachine gun.”