14 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
14 Oct, 2024 @ 17:18
···
1 min read

Watch: Terrifying shootout in ‘no-go’ narco zone in southern Spain ‘involving shotguns and AK-47s’

by

THIS is the terrifying moment a late-night shoot out rocked a neighbourhood of Sevilla in southern Spain at the weekend.

Footage shared online shows how a series of gunshots began ringing out in the Tres Mil Viviendas area late on Saturday night.

Shots are suspected to have been fired between rival drug cartels who live in the ‘dangerous’ barrio.

Weapons including a pistol, shotgun and an AK-47-like rifle can be heard firing off rounds in the clip.

One local told the Olive Press: “Tres Mil Viviendas is definitely a no-go area, no one feels safe there.

“It’s filled with criminals and narcos and you’re putting yourself at risk just by walking through the area, do not go there!”

The shootout continued into the early hours of Sunday morning and sparked an armed response from the Policia Nacional force.

The neighbourhood is situated on the southeastern outskirts of Sevilla

Footage shared on X showed multiple agents scouring the apartment blocks with their pistols drawn.

There have not been any reports of injuries or arrests, while the investigation continues.

According to Diario de Sevilla: “The most significant gunfire exchange occurred at around 11pm.

“At that time, numerous shots were heard again, first from a pistol, then from a shotgun and finally bursts from automatic weapons, probably a submachine gun.”

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Torpedo belonging to Spain's Armada force is found floating off the coast of Alicante
Previous Story

Torpedo belonging to Spain’s Armada force is found floating off the coast of Alicante

Emergency rights to hunt rabbits are granted in parts of southern Spain - this is why
Next Story

Emergency rights to hunt rabbits are granted in parts of southern Spain – this is why

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Torpedo belonging to Spain's Armada force is found floating off the coast of Alicante

Torpedo belonging to Spain’s Armada force is found floating off the coast of Alicante

A BOAT on a Costa Blanca fishing trip netted an

Body of unidentified man with a cut throat is dumped near major holiday resort on Spain’s Costa del Sol

The victim, who has not been identified, has no relation