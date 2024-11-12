12 Nov, 2024
12 Nov, 2024 @ 12:06
1 min read

3 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Estepona with pool garage – € 440,000

Semi-detached Villa

Estepona, Málaga

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 440,000

3 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Estepona with pool garage - € 440,000

Very nicely presented semi-detached villa for sale in the Forest Hills area of Altos de Estepona, located in a quiet and peaceful environment but just a short drive from Estepona town. This spacious 156m2 home offers three full bedrooms and two bathrooms. Boasting a large and sunny garden with chill out and barbecue area the manageable garden is a great space to enjoy throughout the year. The house has been maintained to an immaculate standard by its current owners, and offers a modern living space. On the ground floor there is a super large sitting/dining room with wood burning stove,… See full property details

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

