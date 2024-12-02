Two killed and 28 injured after Spanish bus crashes on mountain road in southern France

AT least two people have died following a horror bus crash in the south of France.

The Spanish bus was returning to Barcelona when it overturned on a mountain road in the Pyrenees-Orientales area at around 5pm on Sunday.

Of the 47 people on the bus, at least 28 others were injured, seven of them seriously.

Initial reports said four people had been killed but this was later revised down to two.

One passenger disappeared following the incident but was later found alive.

According to the authorities, most of the travellers were Spanish nationals from the Barcelona area of L’Hospitalet.

The affected passengers were part of an organised round trip from L’Hospitalet to Andorra, with plans to do some shopping and take advantage of the Black Friday sales.

The cost of the tour was €27 and the special promotion had been shared through WhatsApp.

Reportedly, the organiser was a woman who had been carrying out such trips for more than three years.

The injured passengers have been transferred to different hospitals, while a crisis management team has been created to assist their loved ones.

Mayor of L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, David Quiros, said he is following the ‘tragic event’ with ‘concern’.

“All my solidarity with the people affected and their families,” he said.