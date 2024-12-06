6 Dec, 2024
6 Dec, 2024 @ 07:00
·
1 min read

Health warning in Spain: Popular shower gel is removed from shelves after ‘dangerous bacteria’ detected

by

A POPULAR shower gel has been removed from shelves after a ‘dangerous bacteria’ was identified in it. 

The Spanish Medicines Agency (AEMPS) has ordered that ‘Cosmia-Gel de ducha exfoliante hueso de albaricoque’ stop production, be removed from shelves and all existing copies collected. 

It is believed the apricot shower gel contains an infectious bacteria called Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

The bacteria can provoke dangerous infections for those of old age or who have a compromised immune system. 

It was sold in popular Spanish supermarket, Alcampo and supplied by the French business, SAS OIA. 

If you have the shower gel, you can return it to any Alcampo shop and get your money back. 

Those with additional questions should contact: d.calidad@alcampo.es.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa is found in soil and water all over the world as well as the armpits and genitals of healthy people.

In humans, it can cause infections ranging from external and mild (e.g. in the ear or hair follicles) to internal and severe (affecting the lungs, bloodstream or heart valves). 

The risk is significantly higher for older people or those with weakened immune systems.

It is common in hospital settings, where it mainly affects people with diabetes, cystic fibrosis, other serious diseases, AIDS or taking immunosuppressive drugs, such as cancer patients. 

AEMPS has ordered the cessation of marketing, withdrawal and recall of Cosmia-Gel de ducha exfoliante hueso de albaricoque 750ml and 250ml.

