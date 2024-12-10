10 Dec, 2024
10 Dec, 2024 @ 19:00
Alleged Islamist who attacked churches and killed sexton in Spain’s Algeciras has his appeal to be tried by a local jury rejected

THE alleged jihadi who killed a church worker during a rampage in Algeciras has had his appeal to be tried by a local jury rejected. 

Moroccan national Yassin Kanjaa, 27, is accused of killing sexton Diego Valencia, 74, and stabbing several other people with a machete at two churches in January 2023.

Spain’s Supreme Court has denied his appeal that he should be tried as a mentally ill person rather than a terrorist.

He will now face a trial by a panel of judges in Madrid’s National Court (Audencia Nacional), rather than a jury of his peers in a local courthouse in Cadiz.

READ MORE: Culprit in Algeciras church massacre in Spain’s terror attack was Moroccan national under surveillance and awaiting deportation

The prosecution will need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Kanjaa’s actions meet the legal criteria for a terrorism conviction, while his defence team will argue their client is not a terrorist but unwell.

The decision will come as a blow to the Moroccan, who would have fancied that a jury of ordinary citizens from Cadiz would be more sympathetic to his personal situation and mental state.

Kanjaa is accused of entering the San Isidro church and trying to urge the congregation to convert to Islam.

READ MORE: Suspect in deadly Algeciras church attack told police he had been ‘chosen’ by Allah 

He then returned with a machete and started destroying the Christian imagery, before attacking local priest Antonio Rodriguez, who was celebrating the Eucharist at the time. 

He stabbed the priest in the shoulder and neck before leaving and making his way to the La Palma church 200 metres away.

He continued to smash up property before attacking Valencia, who fled the church.

Kanjaa hunted him down outside in the Plaza Alta main square, where he stabbed and beat him to death.

Three more people suffered injuries trying to save the sexton.

Police soon arrived to arrest the man, who had been living in Spain illegally since 2019 and was under a deportation order.

He had previously been living in a squat with other undocumented immigrants, who described him as ‘violent and unstable’.

He did not mix with the Moroccan community and had previously caused trouble in local mosques.

He had a history of mental illness in Morocco, where he was monitored but never sectioned.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

