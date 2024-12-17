17 Dec, 2024
17 Dec, 2024 @ 14:00
WATCH: Superyacht burns through the night in luxury Sotogrande marina in Spain

A LUXURY motor yacht burned to a spectacular crisp in Sotogrande marina last night.

The €3.75 million Elysium, which has been in drydock undergoing repairs since September, caught fire after workers had clocked off for the day.

On-call site officials noticed smoke emanating from the bow of the 31.7 metre superyacht around 6.30pm.

Flames soon ripped through the fibre-glass vessel as firemen, Guardia Civil and port workers battled throughout the night to contain it and evacuate nearby buildings.

Firefighters resorted to blasting the flames with foam in order to bring it under control, with some reports indicating the ship had eight tonnes of diesel fuel on board.

Strong winds that have been whipping Spain’s south coast kept the flames ablaze and briefly threatened two gasoline boats on cinder blocks.

A port spokesperson told the Olive Press that ‘none of their people had been on board the ship’ at the time of the fire.

Olive Press sources said: “The shipyard themselves had been carrying out some electrical work in the engine room.”

The last of the flames were finally extinguished around 5am the following morning. The charred hull will now have to be removed and disposed of with a crane.

The Elysium, which was built in Italy in 2010, can accommodate up to eight guests in four staterooms, with space for a further five crew members.

The port told this newspaper they did not believe the fire was suspicious.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Spain ups its growth forecasts for 2024 and 2025 despite devastating DANA floods

'Traumatised' dog walker in Mallorca discovers bludgeoned body of a man in a ditch: Police arrest his boyfriend

