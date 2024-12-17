Orange weather warnings are activated for eastern Spain, Mallorca and Ibiza ahead of 100km/hr winds

A SERIES of weather alerts have been activated for parts of eastern Spain and the Balearic Islands this week.

According to state weather agency Aemet, gusts of up to 100km/hr will batter the region on Thursday.

Castellon in Valencia will be the hardest hit, with an orange alert in place from 5pm until midnight warning of 100km/hr gusts.

Meanwhile, also on Thursday, a yellow alert will be active from 10am in inland Valencia, with winds set to reach 80km/hr.

An orange alert is also covering the coast of Tarragona, warning of rough sea conditions and winds of up to 90km/hr.

Between 4pm and midnight Thursday, Ibiza will be met with 70km/hr winds, with the whole island under a yellow-level warning.

The party isle’s entire coastline is also under an orange alert during the same period, with Aemet predicting rough seas and waves of up to three metres.

Meanwhile, Mallorca has several weather warnings in place between 9pm and midnight on Thursday.

These include a yellow warning for the majority of the island, with winds expected to reach 80km/hr.

The western half of its coast is also under an orange alert for 70km/hr winds, rough seas and three-metre waves.