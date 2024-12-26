2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in San Juan de los Terreros with pool – € 219,000

Penthouse San Juan de los Terreros, Almería 2 beds 2 baths € 219,000

Discover coastal elegance in this exquisite 2bedroom, 2bathroom penthouse apartment in Phase 1 of the prestigious Mar de Pulpí urbanisation, Almeria, presented by Grupo Platinum Estates. This home features an openplan design with a fully equipped kitchen, utility room, and a bright livingdining area opening to a balcony with serene garden views. Enjoy the convenience of central air conditioning, builtin wardrobes, and a master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. Step outside to a private solarium accessed by a dedicated staircase, offering an outdoor shower, BBQ, retractable shade, and ample… See full property details