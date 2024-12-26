26 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
26 Dec, 2024 @ 12:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in San Juan de los Terreros with pool – € 219,000

by
2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in San Juan de los Terreros with pool - € 219

Penthouse

San Juan de los Terreros, Almería

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 219,000

2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in San Juan de los Terreros with pool - € 219,000

Discover coastal elegance in this exquisite 2bedroom, 2bathroom penthouse apartment in Phase 1 of the prestigious Mar de Pulpí urbanisation, Almeria, presented by Grupo Platinum Estates. This home features an openplan design with a fully equipped kitchen, utility room, and a bright livingdining area opening to a balcony with serene garden views. Enjoy the convenience of central air conditioning, builtin wardrobes, and a master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. Step outside to a private solarium accessed by a dedicated staircase, offering an outdoor shower, BBQ, retractable shade, and ample… See full property details

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

'Terrorists' blamed for sinking of Russian cargo ship off coast of Spain
Previous Story

‘Terrorists’ blamed for sinking of Russian cargo ship off coast of Spain

Parents abused teenage daughter and threatened to kill her after she refuses 'arranged' marriage to allow her cousin to live in Spain
Next Story

Parents abused teenage daughter and threatened to kill her after she refuses ‘arranged’ marriage aimed to secure residency for cousin in Spain

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Parents abused teenage daughter and threatened to kill her after she refuses 'arranged' marriage to allow her cousin to live in Spain

Parents abused teenage daughter and threatened to kill her after she refuses ‘arranged’ marriage aimed to secure residency for cousin in Spain

THE parents of a teenage girl have been arrested in
'Terrorists' blamed for sinking of Russian cargo ship off coast of Spain

‘Terrorists’ blamed for sinking of Russian cargo ship off coast of Spain

THE company which owns the Russian merchant ship that sank