Snails and thistles: Join the Olive Press on a Christmas culinary tour of Spain

AS us Brits continue to digest our Christmas dinner it is maybe time to reflect on the alternatives we have for next year – after all turkey again may be not the most enticing thought.

In countries like the United Kingdom, Christmas without roast potatoes and gravy would be utter madness with 71% of the nation choosing a roast dinner of turkey, chicken or beef as the star attraction.

Spain, on the other hand, a country of strong regional pride, has no one national Christmas meal.

Coastal regions tend to eat fish, central regions eat pork or lamb, but often the most typical dish can be a soup, snails or even thistles cooked in bechamel.

Each autonomous community will also have a number of typical Christmas foods, making it hard to define a region by what’s on its plates.

Until you get an invite to a real Spanish Christmas celebration here’s a look at the most iconic dish in 12 regions across the country.

Andalucia

Ham features on the Christmas list alongside many other dishes. Cordon Press

An Andalucian Christmas is typically a lengthy affair with a series of starters before the main course – if there is indeed a main course.

One of the most typical Andalucian starters is the caldo de Jerez named after the southern city Jerez de la Frontera in the province of Cadiz.

Also called consome de Jerez, the dish is a clear soup made by boiling down beef bones with Jerez wine, chicken, jamon, vegetables and seasonings to whet the appetite.

Other typically southern starters include cured Spanish ham – jamon – from the nationally famous town of Jabugo in Huelva, as well as marinated olives and cream of seafood soup in coastal regions.

Asturias

Fabada asturiana, typical spanish bean stew. Cordon Press

Fabada asturiana is the most famous dish from Asturias. This hearty bean stew is typically made with chorizo and morcilla (blood sausage). While fabada is a popular Christmas choice, tortos de maiz (corn cakes) are also a festive favourite. These fried corn cakes are often served with picadillo de chorizo, a mixture of minced pork, garlic, and smoked paprika.



Balearic Islands

Turkey is a Balearics favourite. Adobe Stock

Just as in the UK, stuffed turkey is common for Christmas in Mallorca, but the tradition dates back far earlier to the 16th century, when the Spanish first encountered turkeys in the Americas. The stuffing in the Balearics is unique, with raisins, plums, apricots, sweet chestnuts, and pine nuts, often soaked in wine the night before to enhance the flavors.



Basque Country

Roasted Besugo is a festive treat. Adobe Stock

Given its proximity to the Bay of Biscay, the region is known for its seafood at Christmas. Besugo (blackspot sea bream) is a traditional holiday dish, often roasted in the oven and stuffed with lemon slices. The fish is usually served on a bed of potatoes, drenched in a rich fish stock made with wine and garlic.



Cantabria

Snails in sofrito. Image Gallina Blanca

Caracoles a la montañesa (snails in mountain style) is a beloved Christmas dish in this northern region. Snails are cooked in their shells with sofrito, a base of tomatoes, onions, garlic, and olive oil, creating a rich and flavorful soup served with bread for dipping.



Castilla La Mancha

Would you eat baby pig? Cordon Press

Famous for its roasted cochinillo al horno (suckling pig), Castilla La Mancha celebrates Christmas with this rich and decadent dish. Typically served after a warming garlic soup, the roasted suckling pig is cooked until golden and crispy, making it the star of many Christmas feasts.



Castilla y León

Milk fed lamb is a Catalan tradition. Cordon Press

Here, lechazo (young lamb) takes centre stage at Christmas. The lamb, no older than 35 days, is roasted whole, often in a wood-fired oven. The dish is a regional delicacy, particularly in the city of Valladolid, where cordero lechal is a highly prized festive dish.

Catalunya

Sopa de galets. Image CC via Flickr JaulaDeArdilla

Christmas meals often consist of multiple courses, with the highlight being sopa de galets. This soup is made with large pasta tubes (galets), often filled with mincemeat, and served in a rich broth. The dish is a staple of Christmas celebrations in the region.



Comunidad Valenciana

Pilotes de Navidad are tops in Valancia

Pilotes de Navidad (Christmas meatballs) are a Christmas favourite for Valencianos. These large meatballs, made from minced pork, pine nuts, and breadcrumbs, are served in a rich broth called puchero. The soup is a labour of love, simmering for hours with beef bones, pork ribs, and vegetables like carrots, potatoes, and chickpeas.





La Rioja

Cardo or thistle is served with bechamel and almonds

Cardo (thistle) is a traditional Christmas vegetable in the heart of wine country. Often cooked in bechamel sauce with almonds, this unique dish is also sometimes enhanced with black truffles. Cardo is a quintessential regional ingredient that plays an important role in holiday meals.



Madrid

Asadors remain popular in Madrid

The capital of Spain draws inspiration from all the regional cuisines of the country. Roast meats, such as lamb or suckling pig, are common on Christmas tables. Asado castellano (Castilian roast) is a typical dish, with the meat often roasted in wood-fired ovens and flavored with garlic, parsley, and thyme. Many families in Madrid also dine out during the holidays, as numerous asadores (roast houses) offer festive Christmas menus.



Murcia

Zarabgollo is a go-to dish in Murcia

The tapas dish zarangollo is available in many bars year-round but is also a popular choice for Christmas. This dish, made from scrambled eggs, courgette and onions, often includes potatoes. It is typically served as an appetizer and pairs well with wine or other side dishes.



