2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Palma de Mallorca – € 450,000

Apartment Palma de Mallorca, Majorca 2 beds 1 baths € 450,000

Located in the sought after area of Molinar ‘La Gruta’, a few metres from its spectacular promenade in front of the sea and the beach of Ciudad Jardín, we find this beautiful ground floor with patio. Of 98 m2 built, the property has been very well refurbished, and is distributed in: – Spacious living-dining room of 25 m2, possibility of joining to the kitchen in open concept. – Kitchen, furnished and equipped, with access to terrace/patio. -Utility room. – 2 double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes. – One bathroom with shower. -One guest toilet. -Private patio of 12 m2 -Storage room in… See full property details