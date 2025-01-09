9 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
9 Jan, 2025 @ 17:51
·
1 min read

Baby girl is born on packed migrant boat heading to Spain: Mother and child are recovering in Lanzarote

by
More than 10,400 migrants died while trying to reach Spain in 2024

A NEWBORN baby is recovering in a Spanish hospital after being born on a packed migrant boat en route to Spain.

The girl and mother remain at the Molina Orosa University Hospital in Lanzarote where they are being treated with antibiotics, reports Reuters.

They had been heading on a dinghy from Morocco to Lanzarote when the mother suddenly went into to labour.

The boat was carrying 60 migrants – including 14 women and four children – from the North African province of Tan-Tan, some 135 nautical miles southeast of the Canary island.

Cristina Ruiz, spokeswoman for the regional government, said the mother and child will be moved to a humanitarian centre after treatment, before most likely being sent to a specialised reception centre for young children and mothers.

Domingo Trujillo, captain of the Spanish rescue ship, told EFE: “The baby was crying, which indicated to us that it was alive and there were no problems, and we asked the woman’s permission to undress her and clean her.

“The umbilical cord had already been cut by one of her fellow passengers. The only thing we did was to check the child, give her to her mother and wrap them up for the trip.”

It comes after a report last month said 10,400 migrants died while trying to reach Spain by sea in 2024, an average of 30 per day, according to migrant organisation Caminando Fronteras.

The overall death toll rose by 58% compared to last year, the report added.

READ MORE: Warning for boat owners on Spain’s Costa del Sol following string of thefts by migrant smugglers

Tens of thousands of migrants left West Africa in 2024 for the Canary Islands which has been increasingly used as a stepping stone to get asylum in mainland Spain and the rest of Europe.

Caminando Fronteras said most of the 10,457 deaths recorded up until December 15 took place along the so-called Atlantic route — considered one of the world’s most dangerous.

The organisation compiles its figures from families of migrants and official statistics of those rescued.

It included 1,538 children and 421 women among the dead with April and May the deadliest months, according to the report.

Caminando Fronteras also noted a ‘sharp increase’ in 2024 in boats leaving from Mauritania, which it said became the main departure point on the route to the Canaries.

In February, Spain pledged €210 million in aid to Mauritania to help it crack down on human smugglers and stop boat journeys.

Spain’s interior ministry says more than 57 700 migrants reached Spain by boat up to December 15 last year – a roughly 12% increase on the same period in 2023.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

TOURISTENWOHNUNGEN IN SPANIEN LASSEN LANGFRISTIGE MIETEN UM ÜBER 30 Prozent STEIGEN, BESAGT EINE STUDIE

Next Story

Drinking coffee at this time of day is better for your heart’s health, new study suggests

Latest from Canary Islands

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Russian model who falsely accused footballer Theo Hernandez of rape outside a Marbella nightclub avoids jail

A RUSSIAN glamour model has avoided jail after falsely accusing

Drinking coffee at this time of day is better for your heart’s health, new study suggests

SPAIN is one of the biggest coffee-loving countries on the