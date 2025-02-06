‘Very dangerous’ British fugitive caught in Alicante area five months after Portugal prison escape

THE Policia Nacional have arrested a ‘very dangerous’ British prisoner who escaped in a mass jailbreak in Portugal last September.

Mark Cameron Roscaleer, 35, was captured in Alicante province along with fellow escapee, Rodolfo Jose Lohrmann.

Both fugitives were subjects of international arrest warrants and were listed on Interpol’s Red Notice, making them high-priority targets for law enforcement across Europe.

READ MORE:

ROSCALEER AFTER FLEEING JAIL, LAST SEPTEMBER

The other three escapees were apprehended last year in Italy, Portugal, and Morocco.

The group fled from Portugal’s high security Vale de Judeus prison on September 7.

Criminals on the outside are said to have erected a ladder which allowed them to ‘scale the wall’ and then be driven away in a Mercedes and a Volvo.

Portuguese police had obtained information about Roscaleer and Lohrmann that tracked them down to the Alicante area.

The Brit was serving nine years behind bars for a 2018 kidnapping and robbery on the Algarve.

Roscaleer and a young British accomplice put a battery cable clamp on his victim’s nipple and penis to get the 45-year-old man at an abandoned house to tell them where he kept his money.

The British duo then fled to Spain but were extradited.

Roscaleer- originally from Runcorn, Cheshire, had plenty of criminal form back in the UK,

In 2012, with the help of another man, he wielded a claw hammer and a knife during an Ellesmere Port pub robbery,

Roscaleer threatened to ‘smash’ a victim’s skull before he and Karl Steinman took more than £6,300 from The Gunners Arms pub in 2012.

After initially getting a prison term of four years for aggravated burglary, Roscaleer had the sentence upped in 2014 to seven years and four months by London’s Appeals Court.

Prior to the pub robbery, he had 18 previous convictions, for 32 offences, including possession of an offensive weapon, burglary, battery and threatening behaviour.