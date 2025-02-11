Pictured: Spanish woman ‘killed by her Nigerian ex’ in Benalmadena just days after restraining order was denied

THE provisional results into an autopsy on a Benalmadena woman- Lina- allegedly murdered on Sunday by her husband- suggests that she was strangled.

Medics haven’t ruled out that the 48-year-old victim was also attacked with a knife.

The couple had separated and were going through divorce proceedings.

Lina’s family are still waiting for Malaga’s Institute of Legal Medicine of Malaga to transfer her body to a funeral home for a service to be held.

The detainee- a Nigerian national- is still in police custody and has not yet been brought before a court.

Besides being held for her murder, he faces arson charges after the family home was set alight with their four children(aged seven to 18) inside, who managed to escape.

On January 21, Lina filed a domestic violence complaint against her partner

She reported she suffered threats, coercion and mild harassment by her alleged aggressor, but said that she had not been physically abused, since he only raised his hand without hitting her.

Though she asked for a restraining order, a judge denied her request as the ‘requirements were not met’ and that risk assessments were ‘medium’ as opposed to ‘high’.

A speedy trial was pending against the husband on the lesser charges.

Andalucia’s Justice Minister, Jose Antonio Nieto, admitted on Monday that ‘mistakes may have been made’.