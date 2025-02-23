23 Feb, 2025
23 Feb, 2025 @ 22:34
·
1 min read

Horror in Spain: Body is found floating in port of Costa del Sol resort loved by Brits – ‘moments after gunshots fired’

by
Duquesa Port
Puerto de la Duquesa

THE body of a man has been found floating in a port on the Costa del Sol.

The grisly discovery was made in the waters of La Duquesa, in Manilva, at around 4.30am on Sunday.

According to local Spanish newspaper Manilva.ws, the man was found shortly after gunshots were heard in the area.

La Duquesa has a large British population and is one of the coast’s most popular holiday destinations in the summer.

The 112 emergency service said it received calls just before 4.30am asking for police to be sent to the area.

Firefighters, Guardia Civil and Policia Local officers rushed to the scene and pulled the body from the water.

Despite the work of paramedics, the man could only be pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details about the individual have been made public, as the investigation continues.

