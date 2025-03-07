Developer is building 98 luxury homes in Estepona and Marbella as high-end market soars

CONSTRUCTION has begun of 98 luxury properties on the Costa del Sol with a completion date of 2027.

Developer Aedas Homes says the new homes are in response to the big demand for high-end properties- especially from abroad.

Two areas in Marbella and Estepona will see developments of the Soul Marbella Sunlife II and Unika projects.

READ MORE:

UNIKA ESTEPONA- ARTIST’S IMPRESSION

Aedas Home’s Carolina Sanchez said: “They will be unique in Malaga province, aimed at the most demanding purchaser, due to their exclusivity and select locations.”

38 properties are being built at Soul Marbella Sunlife II which will see a total of 218 homes surrounded by the Santa Clara golf course.

40% of the houses there- and also at Unika in Estepona- are being bought by wealthy foreign purchasers looking for a second home, according to Sanchez.

Soul Marbella Sunlife consists of apartments and semi-detached houses with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms.

These homes have sophisticated security and access to common areas like outdoor pools, a heated pool, gyms, spas, and cafeterias,

Unika Estepona will be a two-block complex that will eventually have 146 properties.

Work has begun on 60 units of the first phase with 2 and 3-bedroom homes on the ground floor and first floor plus penthouses with solarium.

These properties will also have a ‘common’ building with meeting rooms for teleworking, a wellness area with a gym, a heated swimming pool, and a sauna.

“This building will give social life to the complex and will be the heart of the project,” said Carolina Sanchez.