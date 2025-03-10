Scammer duped Valencia flood victims out of €32k in deposits for house repairs

A SCAMMER pocketed over €32,000 from Valencia flood victims for non-existent home repairs.

The 41-year-old Spaniard went round a flood-hit estate next to a ravine in Torrent taking deposits, with at least eight residents being conned.

He was arrested in Burriana last month and violently resisted Policia Nacional officers.

Victims filed complaints about the man in January, who had previous arrests for similar crimes.

He reeled in people by offering cut-price estimates but asked for half of the cost to be paid up front.

The deception included using a slightly-changed name of a legitimate company to give him extra credibility.

The man even carried out some very basic work to ensure home-owners gained his trust before he disappeared.

Tracking him down was not easy, as the suspect used bank accounts in the name of a dead person to accept client payments.