10 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
10 Mar, 2025 @ 11:59
··
1 min read

Scammer duped Valencia flood victims out of €32k in deposits for house repairs

by
Scammer duped Valencia flood victims out of €32k in deposits for house repairs
FLOOD-DAMAGED HOME, LAST AUTUMN

A SCAMMER pocketed over €32,000 from Valencia flood victims for non-existent home repairs.

The 41-year-old Spaniard went round a flood-hit estate next to a ravine in Torrent taking deposits, with at least eight residents being conned.

He was arrested in Burriana last month and violently resisted Policia Nacional officers.

READ MORE:

Car journey ban imposed in parts of Valencia as precaution due to heavy rain and fears of new floods
FLOOD CLEAR UP

Victims filed complaints about the man in January, who had previous arrests for similar crimes.

He reeled in people by offering cut-price estimates but asked for half of the cost to be paid up front.

The deception included using a slightly-changed name of a legitimate company to give him extra credibility.

The man even carried out some very basic work to ensure home-owners gained his trust before he disappeared.

Tracking him down was not easy, as the suspect used bank accounts in the name of a dead person to accept client payments.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Illegal laboratory capable of making three million doses of anabolic steroids is raided in Spain
Previous Story

Illegal laboratory capable of making three million doses of anabolic steroids is raided in Spain

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Estepona with pool garage - € 390
Next Story

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Estepona with pool garage – € 390,000

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop