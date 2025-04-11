11 Apr, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
11 Apr, 2025 @ 16:30
··
1 min read

E-scooter battery causes apartment block fire with five people injured on Costa Blanca

by
E-scooter battery causes apartment block fire with five people injured on Costa Blanca

AN ELECTRIC scooter battery left on charge overnight sparked an apartment block blaze in Elche early Friday morning.

The fire spread through the five-storey building affecting six homes and the rescue of nine people and two cats.

The blaze on Calle Pablo Picasso caused an injury to a firefighter as well as four people having to be treated for smoke inhalation.

READ MORE:

DESTROYED FLAT WHERE BLAZE STARTED

The third floor apartment where the fire started was completely destroyed with the first two floors having to be evacuated.

Nine people were rescued from their third, fourth, and fifth floor homes.

Fire crews from Elche and Crevillente responded to an emergency call at 2.22am and it took nearly two hours to bring the blaze under control.

The Alicante Provincial firefighters consortium said the fire ’caused a lot of smoke’.

Three people were taken to Elche General Hospital and another person to the city’s Vinalopo Hospital.

The injured firefighter, 26, suffered a dislocated shoulder after falling from a ladder.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Quirónsalud Marbella Leads the Fight Against Diabetic Foot Amputations with Groundbreaking Programme

Latest from Costa Blanca

Go toTop