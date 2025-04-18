Horror crash on Fuengirola seafront leaves two dead, three seriously injured

TWO people have died and three were seriously injured in a horrific car crash on the promenade in Fuengirola on Tuesday evening.

The incident also left several people lightly injured, in what looks to have been an accident on the paseo maritimo at Carvajal when a car ploughed onto a restaurant terrace.

One of the deceased was a pedestrian, with no information available about the second fatality.The identities of the dead and injured have not been disclosed.

The mangled car shows the force involved in the crash. (Photo: @fuengirolasequeja)

Witnesses described a car going well above the speed limit travelling along the promenade.

One witness said that he heard the car’s ‘screeching tyres’ before veering off a curve, striking a lamppost and sliding up on to the terrace of a pizzeria.

The car smashed multiple tables and subsequently came to a stop on the road against a parked car.

The crash left an aftermath of shattered glass, broken tables and destroyed infrastructure.

Both Local and National Police were on the scene to secure the area and start an investigation into what caused the crash and if any alcohol or drugs were involved.