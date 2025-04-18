SPAIN’S HIDDEN GEM IN MADRID: Out-of-bounds royal park El Pardo could be set to open to the public

MADRID’S best-kept secret could soon be open to the public in a move that could ruffle a few feathers at the royal palace.

El Pardo, the sprawling 15,100-hectare forest just 12 kilometres from the city centre, has been locked away behind a 66km fence, with only the royal family allowed to roam its pristine grounds. But now, political party Mas Madrid wants to change all that.

Led by Rita Maestre, it is calling for El Pardo to be declared a National Park and opened up to the people of Madrid.

The proposal, set to be discussed at the City Council later this month, argues that this Mediterranean treasure is ‘too good to be kept for royalty alone’. Currently, just 900 hectares of El Pardo are accessible to the public, with the rest reserved exclusively for the royal family via Patrimonio Nacional.

El Pardo Royal Palace Wikipedia

Maestre says it’s time to make El Pardo a shared space for all Madrid residents, just like other iconic green areas like Retiro and Casa de Campo, which were once off-limits to the public. “Why should the royal family have it all to themselves?” she declared. “It’s time to open the gates and let everyone enjoy this incredible place.”

The proposal includes a plan for sustainable visits, ensuring the forest’s ecosystem stays protected while giving people the chance to explore.

The area could also be added to the Biosphere Reserve of the Upper Manzanares River, offering even more protection.

Patrimonio Nacional has said it is looking into the possibility of opening El Pardo but has not committed to anything yet.