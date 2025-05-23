SPANISH STYLES: The ornate Plateresque style flourished during Spain’s Golden Age, leaving a legacy of intricate facades

SILVERWORK is delicate and it’s all about detail, so when an exclusively Spanish style of architecture flourished in the time of Cervantes and Philip II, it earned the nickname ‘silver smithery’.

It’s now known today as the ‘Plateresque’ style.

Plateresque was an artistic movement, especially architectural, developed in Spain, between the late Gothic and early Renaissance periods in the late 15th century.

It carried on spreading for the next two hundred years, bringing joyful details to hundreds of grand buildings around the Iberian peninsula.

In architectural terms, Plateresque takes on from the Gothic style and is a heady blend of Mudejar and Flamboyant architecture with a touch of the Tuscan Renaissance movement.

Adorning some of Spain’s most celebrated buildings, it reached its apex during the reign of Charles V, with its epicentre in Salamanca.

However, it also flourished in many other Spanish cities and towns including Casares, Burgos, and Santiago de Compostela.

You can spot a Plateresque building from the ornate floral designs on its facades, as well as internal items such as its chandeliers, roofs and altars.

Above all, it was an artistic movement that responded to the demands of the ruling classes of the time.

It was a time of great optimism and wealth, coming as the Reconquest against the Moors was completed – in Granada in 1492 – and the colonisation of the Caribbean and the Americas was beginning, led by Christopher Columbus.

The Spanish were rapidly acquiring wealth and power – as the gold and silver began to flow from the New World – and this was reflected in the money spent on a series of new grand buildings.

The decoration, at its best on the facades, featured motifs of plants, as well as shields, medallions and even animals and insects.

You could often tell the owner of the building from the types of decoration, be they military shields for soldiers or laurels for lawyers.

And when we think of the word ‘ideals’, we need to pause and think.

The owners and builders of these structures wanted to ‘send a message’.

In an age when passers-by in the street were illiterate and clueless about aesthetics, the way to impose a sense of power and authority over them could be conveyed in the building’s look.

Forget the concept of form following function, the wealthy aristocrats and conquistadores of Spain’s golden age were stamping down their power.

It didn’t matter the extraordinary cost of creating wonderful ornate stone forms on their buildings. They had the money and they wanted to spend it.

Here, the Olive Press picks its favourite Top 10 Platareque masterpieces

University of Salamanca

Salamanca’s university features a majestic sandstone facade, a testament to the Plateresque style. Intricate carvings depict a wealth of detail, blending Gothic and Renaissance motifs harmoniously. Figurative sculptures and heraldic symbols adorn the surface, conveying academic prestige and historical significance. Delicate ornamentation, like sculpted silver, makes this facade a captivating example of Spanish architectural artistry.

Casa de las Conchas, Salamanca

Salamanca’s Casa de las Conchas presents a unique facade, instantly recognisable for its distinctive shell-covered exterior. This curious and eye-catching design creates a textured surface, studded with hundreds of sandstone shells. Delicate ironwork details around the windows further enhance its ornamental character. Blending Gothic and Renaissance influences within the Plateresque style, this urban palace offers a fascinating and memorable example of Spanish architectural individuality.

Colegio Mayor de San Ildefonso, Alcala de Henares

Colegio Mayor de San Ildefonso showcases the grandeur of Plateresque design with its imposing facade. A layered structure, incorporating brickwork and arched elements, exudes classical elegance and historical importance. Intricate detailing frames windows and doorways, while heraldic symbols and sculpted ornamentation add to its dignified appearance. This monumental facade reflects the prestige of this significant university and refined artistic sensibilities.

Convent of San Marcos, Leon

The Convent of San Marcos boasts a grandiose facade, an expansive and elaborate display of Plateresque artistry. Its symmetrical design features intricate sculpted details flowing across the sandstone surface. This monumental structure exudes a regal and dignified presence, reflecting the power and wealth of the era. Refined ornamentation and impressive scale make it a significant cultural and artistic landmark in Spain.

Puerta de la Pellejería, Burgos Cathedral

Burgos Cathedral’s Puerta de la Pellejería represents a transitional style, blending Gothic elements with the emerging Renaissance Plateresque. Detailed sculptures and an arched structure showcase the evolving artistic tastes of the period. Intricate ornamental work frames the doorway, adding delicate refinement to the cathedral’s imposing presence. This historical gateway serves as a testament to Burgos’ rich architectural heritage and the influence of Plateresque design.

Hospital Real, Santiago de Compostela

Pórtico (1505-1511), plateresque

Santiago’s Hospital Real features an imposing and symmetrical facade, exemplifying the grand scale often associated with Plateresque architecture. Detailed ornamentation and sculpted elements reflect Renaissance ideals embraced by the style. This historical building, once a royal hospital, now a parador, stands as a majestic and dignified landmark, showcasing intricate craftsmanship and artistic sophistication.

Palacio de Monterrey, Salamanca

Salamanca’s Palacio de Monterrey is a prime example of the Plateresque style. Its facade boasts intricate, shallow relief carvings resembling silverwork. Delicate ornamentation frames windows and doorways, featuring floral motifs, mythological figures, and heraldic symbols, creating a rich and ornate surface.

Iglesia de San Esteban, Salamanca

Salamanca’s Iglesia de San Esteban presents a towering facade, a grand and religiously significant example of Plateresque architecture. Carved from sandstone, its intricate details cover the surface, creating a visually impressive display. Ornamentation blends religious iconography with characteristic floral and figurative motifs. This monumental church facade stands as a testament to the artistic and spiritual fervor of the Spanish Renaissance.

Casa del Dean Ortega, Guadalajara

Guadalajara’s Casa del Dean Ortega highlights the delicate and precise nature of Plateresque ornamentation on a more intimate scale. Intricate carvings around doorways and windows showcase the refined craftsmanship of the era. Even on a smaller urban dwelling, characteristic floral motifs and sculpted details are evident, reflecting the pervasive influence of the Plateresque style.

Ayuntamiento de Sevilla

Sevilla’s town hall boasts a grand facade, a civic example of the Plateresque style, conveying historical authority and governmental importance. Its ornate detailing and sculpted elements are characteristic of the period, reflecting the city’s wealth and power. Intricate ornamentation frames the building’s entrances and windows, creating an impressive and striking visual statement within Sevilla’s urban landscape.