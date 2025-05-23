Search is underway after 25-year-old Brit mysteriously disappeared near Girona

A SEARCH is underway for a 25-year-old British man who has seemingly disappeared after no one heard from him again for over a month.

On April 30, his parents, who live in the UK, contacted the Spanish police to say that they have lost contact with their son, who’s trail ends in Tossa de Mar, Catalunya.

The signal from his mobile phone was last picked up in the Costa Brava town, with Interpol sending out an alert that reached the Catalan police.

The coastline of Tossa de Mar. (Photo: Cordon Press)

Police set up a search in the area where he was last seen, and they managed to locate his van.

The man wasn’t near his car, in fact, there’s evidence that the van has been abandoned for an extended period of time.

The police have continued searching for the man using helicopters, drones and maritime units.

As of yet, no trace has been found of the man, and all hypotheses about his disappearance remain open.

His last known location was in an area that is known for its dangerous and steep cliffs, not ruling out a suicide.