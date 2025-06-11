Man driving in UK-plated vehicle on Costa Blanca is caught with cocaine in his car boot

A MAN has been arrested on the Orihuela Costa for drug trafficking and possessing 400 grams of cocaine.
A car with a UK license plate attracted the interest of Orihuela Policia Local officers who pulled it over to check if it was an expat driving illegally on a non-Spanish registration.
The motorist got worried and even made a manoeuvre giving the impression that he was going to speed off, but he didn’t.
The police patrol got his identity but the man had no driving license to show them for a very good reason.
Officers checked on the Guardia Civil’s database which confirmed he did not have one in Spain.
A vehicle search uncovered several pouches of cocaine in the boot plus a range of drug paraphernalia.
That included a precision scale, plastic bags, and tools associated with cutting and distributing narcotics.
The man- of undisclosed nationality- was arrested for offences against public health and brought before an Orihuela court.
No further details have been revealed about the detainee including whether he was bailed.