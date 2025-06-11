Man driving in UK-plated vehicle on Costa Blanca is caught with cocaine in his car boot

A MAN has been arrested on the Orihuela Costa for drug trafficking and possessing 400 grams of cocaine.

A car with a UK license plate attracted the interest of Orihuela Policia Local officers who pulled it over to check if it was an expat driving illegally on a non-Spanish registration.

The motorist got worried and even made a manoeuvre giving the impression that he was going to speed off, but he didn’t.

READ MORE:

PART OF SEIZED STASH(Orihuela Policia Local image)

The police patrol got his identity but the man had no driving license to show them for a very good reason.

Officers checked on the Guardia Civil’s database which confirmed he did not have one in Spain.

A vehicle search uncovered several pouches of cocaine in the boot plus a range of drug paraphernalia.

That included a precision scale, plastic bags, and tools associated with cutting and distributing narcotics.

The man- of undisclosed nationality- was arrested for offences against public health and brought before an Orihuela court.

No further details have been revealed about the detainee including whether he was bailed.