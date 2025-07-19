19 Jul, 2025
19 Jul, 2025 @ 13:05
1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Altea – € 189,000

Discover this exclusive ground-floor loft apartment, built in 2023, that redefines urban living. With 65 m² of contemporary design, this cozy open and functional space allows you to find yourself in a comfortable environment from any point in the studio. Enjoy the comfort of a modern bathroom with a shower and the luxurious addition of a sauna, perfect for relaxing after a long day. The polished concrete floor and underfloor heating in the bathroom add a sophisticated touch and unparalleled comfort. Equipped with ducted air conditioning and an aerothermal system that ensures excellent… See full property details

Apartment

Altea, Alicante

  1 beds

  1 baths

€ 189,000

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

