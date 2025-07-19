1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Altea – € 189,000

Discover this exclusive ground-floor loft apartment, built in 2023, that redefines urban living. With 65 m² of contemporary design, this cozy open and functional space allows you to find yourself in a comfortable environment from any point in the studio. Enjoy the comfort of a modern bathroom with a shower and the luxurious addition of a sauna, perfect for relaxing after a long day. The polished concrete floor and underfloor heating in the bathroom add a sophisticated touch and unparalleled comfort. Equipped with ducted air conditioning and an aerothermal system that ensures excellent… See full property details

Apartment

Altea, Alicante

1 beds 1 baths

€ 189,000

