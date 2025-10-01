1 Oct, 2025
1 Oct, 2025 @ 13:05
5 bedroom Villa for sale in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria – € 680,000

Unique house in Tafira with spectacular views and avant-garde design Imagine crossing the threshold of this unique property designed by two renowned architects with a long and distinguished professional career. This independent house, located in one of the most prestigious areas of Tafira, combines elegance, avant-garde design, magnificent views and comfort. Divided into 3 floors, it currently combines a work centre on the ground and basement floors, and a home on the first floor, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room and kitchen. However, it can be converted into a 5-bedroom home,… See full property details

Villa

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Gran Canaria

  5 beds

  2 baths

€ 680,000

