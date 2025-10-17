Spanish police launch investigation after €600,000 Picasso painting disappears en route to Andalucia

AN investigation has been launched into the disappearance of a tiny painting by legendary Spanish artist Pablo Picasso, which vanished en route to an exhibition in southern Spain.

Police are on the hunt for Naturaleza muerta con guitarra (‘Still Life with Guitar’), a gouache and pencil work which measures 12.7cm x 9.8cm and is valued at an estimated €600,000.

The artwork was due to be displayed at a new exhibition at the CajaGranada foundation, but never arrived from its normal home in Madrid.

The painting, which belongs to a private collector, had been expected to arrive in Granada as part of a batch of loaned exhibits that arrived by van.

But when the contents were unloaded and checked, the miniature painting was nowhere to be seen – even though it had reportedly been placed in the van before leaving Madrid.

According to reports in Spanish media, the van may have stopped overnight near Granada, with two people taking turns to guard the cargo.

In a statement, CajaGranada foundation said: “Once the unpacking had been done, by the CajaGranada foundation’s own staff, the works were moved to different parts of the exhibition room.

“Mid-morning that day, the exhibition’s curator and the foundation’s head of exhibitions noticed that one work was missing. The piece is a small gouache by Pablo Picasso, called Naturaleza muerta con guitarra.”

The disappearance has been reported to the Policia Nacional.

“We have also put ourselves at the disposal of those investigating, and we have complete faith that the case will be properly resolved,” the foundation added.

Picasso’s unique works have long proven a tempting target for criminals.

In 2007, two paintings worth over €50 million were nicked from the Paris home of Picasso’s granddaughter.

