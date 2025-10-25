Tourist checking into Valencia hotel gets backpack snatched with €9k of cash and items inside it

A TOURIST checking into a Valencia city centre hotel had his backpack containing cash and items worth €9,000 snatched by two opportunistic thieves.

Two men aged 23 and 31 have been arrested by the Policia Nacional.

The visitor was at the reception desk and had his black leather backpack on the floor.

He noticed moments later that it had vanished.

Plain-clothed officers on duty in the area were alerted to the theft and got a basic description of the suspects.

Some time later, one of them was spotted carrying the backpack at the junction of Calle Xativa and Avenida Marques de Sotelo.

He appeared to be very nervous and tried unsuccessfully to get away.

Officers found a wad of US dollars in his trouser pocket and found a laptop and a high-end mobile phone in the backpack.

Both units had been wrapped in tin foil to avoid being tracked.

They also discovered an envelope containing US dollars, pounds sterling and Russian roubles in addition to several passports, as well as chargers, glasses and a toiletry bag.

His accomplice was later identified and found to be pending trial for similar crimes.

Police arrested outside the courthouse as he arrived for his hearing.

Both men were said to be living illegally in Spain.

The contents of the black backpack were returned to their rightful owner.

