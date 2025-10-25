25 Oct, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
25 Oct, 2025 @ 07:00
·
1 min read

Tourist checking into Valencia hotel gets backpack snatched with €9k of cash and items inside it

by
Tourist checking into Valencia hotel gets his backpack snatched with €9k of cash and items inside it

A TOURIST checking into a Valencia city centre hotel had his backpack containing cash and items worth €9,000 snatched by two opportunistic thieves.

Two men aged 23 and 31 have been arrested by the Policia Nacional.

The visitor was at the reception desk and had his black leather backpack on the floor.

READ MORE:

He noticed moments later that it had vanished.

Plain-clothed officers on duty in the area were alerted to the theft and got a basic description of the suspects.

Some time later, one of them was spotted carrying the backpack at the junction of Calle Xativa and Avenida Marques de Sotelo.

He appeared to be very nervous and tried unsuccessfully to get away.

Officers found a wad of US dollars in his trouser pocket and found a laptop and a high-end mobile phone in the backpack.

Both units had been wrapped in tin foil to avoid being tracked.

They also discovered an envelope containing US dollars, pounds sterling and Russian roubles in addition to several passports, as well as chargers, glasses and a toiletry bag.

His accomplice was later identified and found to be pending trial for similar crimes.

Police arrested outside the courthouse as he arrived for his hearing.

Both men were said to be living illegally in Spain.

The contents of the black backpack were returned to their rightful owner.

Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Spain and Morocco draw up plans for 40km ‘test tunnel’ beneath the Strait of Gibraltar connecting to the Cadiz–Sevilla rail corridor

Previous Story

Spain and Morocco draw up plans for 40km ‘test tunnel’ beneath the Strait of Gibraltar connecting to the Cadiz–Sevilla rail corridor

Latest from Crime & Law

Related Articles

Go toTop