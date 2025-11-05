SPAIN’S met office has raised the weather alert to orange for Malaga province this evening, warning of torrential rain, violent thunderstorms and even possible tornados along the Costa del Sol.

The alert covers the Costa del Sol, the Guadalhorce valley and the Ronda area from 6pm to midnight on Wednesday, November 5.

Forecasters say the storms could bring up to 30mm in just one hour, accompanied by intense lightning and even some hail. Wind gusts could reach 70 km/h in some exposed areas.

The warning comes as a deep weather front moves east across Andalucia, where heavy rainfall and storms have already battered the western provinces.

The Junta’s weather office confirmed that the orange alert for rain remains in place, with a yellow alert for thunderstorms extending across much of the region.

President Juanma Moreno urged residents to exercise ‘maximum caution’ and avoid unnecessary travel as conditions deteriorate through the evening.

Renfe has warned of potential rail disruption across western Andalucia, advising passengers to check for updates before travelling.

In Sevilla, the city council has activated its Level 1 Emergency Plan, closing parks, sports facilities and cemeteries and suspending all district workshops from 2pm.

The heaviest downpours are expected between 6pm and midnight, before easing overnight as the storm front moves towards eastern Andalucia.

AEMET, the national forecaster, says showers will linger in parts of the region on Thursday morning, followed by a sharp drop in temperatures across the board.

Residents are urged to stay indoors during the peak of the storm, avoid flood-prone streets and call 112 in case of emergency.

