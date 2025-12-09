A FRIENDLY community cat in Alicante was found with a bullet in its leg, sparking outrage among residents who fear a serial pet shooter may be on the loose.

The animal was attacked in Lo Romero, a residential area situated in the famous golf course in Pilar de la Horada.

A ‘kind lady’ was petting the feline when she felt something hard and discovered that a bullet was ‘lodged in its little body,’ says Selena Galazka, a Scot who lived in the area and now shares her time between Spain and Scotland.

The bullet found lodged in the cat’s body.

The woman carefully removed the bullet and disinfected the area of the cat’s body where the wound was located.

Regardless of one’s opinions on the felines, Galazka believes that ‘it’s evil and cowardly to attack a defenceless animal’.

She and her husband have worked tirelessly to sterilise 32 cats in the area leaving only nine unsterilised.

Despite the animals being ‘innocent’, ‘there are a lot of cat haters within this development,’ according to Galazka.

Residents suspect the attack was carried out by one of these haters who lives in a Lo Romero apartment because the houses are positioned in the middle of the golf course.

The ‘innocent’ cat enjoys a meal after being rescued.

While the safety of the cats and other animals is of concern to locals, they are primarily worried by the idea that ‘someone is shooting a gun in a populated community’.

Locals are extremely fearful that someone ‘is using a rifle within the area’ and have reported the incident to the town hall, police and administrators.

Following the report, the police are planning on interviewing the heroine that spotted the bullet in the cat’s fur.

Strong messages of support have also been sent by officials who have condemned the culprit.

Galazka urges anyone who has information regarding this specific incident, or knows anything about guns in the area, to get in touch with the police immediately.

