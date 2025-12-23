Christmas in Cadiz left in the dark after heartless thieves strike in midnight raid

CADIZ has been left in the dark this Christmas after thieves stole thousands of euros’ worth of technical equipment from the city’s Christmas lights control hut.

The brazen raid happened late on Sunday night in Plaza de San Juan de Dios, where robbers made off with three laptops and four power chargers, authorities said.

The much-anticipated lights and sound show, set to dazzle crowds at 7pm on Monday, 22 December, was scrapped at the last minute when technicians discovered their equipment had vanished.

City officials said the stolen computers were crucial to running the programmed lighting and music sequences, leaving the festive spectacle in limbo.

The company behind the display said it was racing to replace the gear and get the show back on track.

The Christmas lights extravaganza, a highlight of Cadiz’s festive calendar, had drawn crowds of locals and tourists alike – many of whom were left disappointed by the sudden cancellation.

Authorities are investigating the theft and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

