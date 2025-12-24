A cutting-edge therapy to boost health and recovery is now available in Estepona – here’s what you need to know

ESTEPONA is famous for its golden beaches, bustling marina, and picturesque old town.

But few are aware it is also home to a state-of-the-art facility providing hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) – a cutting-edge, non-invasive treatment designed to improve health, wellbeing, and recovery.

The Clinica Medica Hiperbarica features two transparent, single-patient Perry hyperbaric chambers, considered among the latest in medical technology.

The treatment involves administering 100% pure oxygen at pressures higher than atmospheric levels inside a pressurised chamber.

At these pressures, oxygen dissolves directly into the bloodstream, significantly increasing tissue oxygenation and supporting healing processes.

The clinic’s hyperbaric chambers are equipped with:

A constant oxygen supply of 150 litres per minute

Voice communication to maintain constant contact between patient and technician

Adjustable pressures ranging from 1.8 to 3.0 ATA depending on the patient’s medical condition

HBOT has been shown to accelerate wound and ulcer healing, support pre- and post-operative recovery, reduce inflammation, lower infection risk, shorten hospital stays, and decrease antibiotic use.

Additional benefits include:

Improved blood circulation and tissue oxygenation (up to 23 times normal levels)

Faster recovery and consolidation of fractures, including delayed healing and conditions such as osteomyelitis or necrosis

Enhanced immune function and cellular regeneration

Reduction of physical and emotional stress

Improved nutrient absorption and sleep quality

Support for neurological recovery, including strokes, cerebral palsy, and neurotransmitter reconnection

Pain relief and inflammation reduction

Enhanced athletic performance and faster recovery from muscle, tendon, or bone injuries

Potential effectiveness in sudden hearing loss and sudden vision loss due to central retinal vessel occlusion

Benefits for diabetic foot patients, helping avoid amputations

Support for fibromyalgia and carbon monoxide poisoning recovery

Some studies suggest anti-aging effects and slowed cellular death

Patients interested in hyperbaric therapy can contact the clinic via telephone or WhatsApp at 952 806 796 or 663 418 023, or visit the clinic at Avenida España, 242, Estepona, Málaga. Further details are available at centrohiperbarico.com.

