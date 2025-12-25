25 Dec, 2025
25 Dec, 2025 @ 11:01
2 mins read

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Prostitution soars in Marbella as pimps across Spain move to running operations out of apartments – thanks to legal loophole

by

This article was first published on November 28, 2023

MARBELLA has become a prostitution hotspot after a legal loophole lets pimps operate out of unassuming apartments. 

In the centre of Marbella, people explore the old town, enjoy cocktails and sunbathe at the beach, but little do they know they could be right next to a brothel.

Since the pandemic, pimps have been operating in networks of flats across the Costa del Sol, reports Malaga Hoy. 

In the growing practice, pimps use unassuming apartments as brothels because police cannot enter a ‘home’ unless ordered to by a judge. 

Judges will not order police to enter a property if they do not have good reason to believe crimes are taking place inside.

The local council states they are not aware that private residences are being used as brothels and would coordinate with security forces and social services should this come to light. 

Brothels could be running out of apartments like this in Marbella. Photo: Photo by Nevin Puri on Unsplash

However the women’s charity, Mujer Emancipada (Emancipated Woman) says: “Street prostitution has been reduced because it has moved to other more private spaces where access to the Police and our health and social resources is more difficult.”

According to Malaga Hoy, many of the women involved are immigrants who have arrived in Spain with debt to criminal organisations which is used to trap them into sex work. 

The practice could also be influenced by an increase in sanctions on sex workers. 

In the past year, the number of sanctions given to those offering sexual services less than 200 metres away from schools, parks, residential areas and businesses has increased by 130%. 

In 2022, there were 77 reports by the end of October, a number which increased to 178 this year. 

This, according to social exclusion charity Nuevo Hogar Betania, does nothing to address the real reason sex workers are on the streets and ignores the real problem. 

Founder, Begoña Arana, instead advocates for fining those seeking sex workers and focussing police efforts on stag parties and apartments where young sex workers are often abused. 

Begoña Arana Photo: Nuevo Hogar Betania

She has even warned against the practice of ‘selling virginities’, which she says implicates ‘a total loss of human rights’. 

It comes after a shocking case in April this year, where 34 people were arrested for their involvement in a prostitution ring which stretched along the Costa del Sol. 

Some 20 women were liberated from sex work in Marbella, Estepona and Algeciras. 

Women liberated from explotation in April this year. Photo: Policia Nacional

Many of the victims were Colombian women brought to Spain with the promise of stable work. 

Once here, they were told they were in debt to the criminal gang for their travel expenses and must pay them back through sex work. 

The victims were forced to ‘work’ for hours and heavily monitored through CCTV cameras. 

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Previous Story

Twelve days of Spanish Christmas: our pick of hidden holiday traditions to discover in Andalucia

