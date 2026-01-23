NEW details have emerged regarding the tragic events in Fuengirola on Thursday, where a 36-year-old is reported to have killed his father and left his mother in the hospital with severe stab wounds.

The incident unfolded at the family home on Avenida de los Boliches, where José María, 65, was allegedly stabbed to death by his son.

His wife, Beatriz, 64, is said to have suffered severe knife wounds, including injuries to her eyes, and remains in critical condition at the Regional Hospital of Málaga.

The suspect later died after jumping from the rooftop of a building.

Newly revealed details reported by EFE indicate that the suspect’s deaf and mute brother was present at the scene and may have witnessed the attack.

It is alleged that the eyewitness discovered his brother had leapt from a rooftop following the disturbance and subsequently sought help from neighbours.

Additional information from SUR revealed that Beatriz grew up in the area before relocating to Zamora, where José María worked for Renfe until his retirement.

The family returned to Fuengirola several years ago to care for Beatriz’s elderly mother, who lived in the same building.

Neighbours described them as well-known and familiar faces in the community.

After the attack, the suspect is said to have climbed to the roof and fallen into the courtyard of a neighbouring apartment, which was unoccupied at the time.

Police were alerted after an alarm was triggered in the building.

The Policía Nacional has confirmed that the motive for the attack remains unclear, and investigations are ongoing.

Authorities have stressed that all lines of inquiry are being explored as they continue to investigate the full circumstances of the incident.

