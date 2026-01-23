Amsterdam drug mule gets busted at airport in Spain with a kilo of heroin in a 100 separate bags in his stomach

A DRUG mule who flew from Amsterdam to Valencia swallowed over 1.1 kilos of heroin in a failed bid to evade authorities.

The 37-year-old man was arrested for drug trafficking at Valencia airport on January 12.

The Policia Nacional discovered the mule was onboard an inbound flight after receiving information that he could be a drugs smuggler.

The traveller was identified after he disembarked from the plane and was interviewed by officers.

He admitted to having swallowed ‘several’ bags containing heroin to try avoid detection.

The man was taken to a hospital where tests and subsequent removal of the drugs took place.

An astonishing 102 bags were found in his stomach- weighing in at 1.14 kilos.

To his good fortune, none of the containers had split, which would almost certainly have killed him.

The man’s nationality was not disclosed and he was jailed after a court appearance.

Policia Nacional investigations are continuing.

