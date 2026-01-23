23 Jan, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
23 Jan, 2026 @ 13:00
··
1 min read

Amsterdam drug mule gets busted at airport in Spain with a kilo of heroin in a 100 separate bags in his stomach

by
Drug mule who swallowed a kilo of heroin is arrested at airport in Spain

A DRUG mule who flew from Amsterdam to Valencia swallowed over 1.1 kilos of heroin in a failed bid to evade authorities.

The 37-year-old man was arrested for drug trafficking at Valencia airport on January 12.

The Policia Nacional discovered the mule was onboard an inbound flight after receiving information that he could be a drugs smuggler.

READ MORE:

Thieves Distracted Travellers In Well Planned Robberies At Spain's Valencia Airport
VALENCIA AIRPORT

The traveller was identified after he disembarked from the plane and was interviewed by officers.

He admitted to having swallowed ‘several’ bags containing heroin to try avoid detection.

The man was taken to a hospital where tests and subsequent removal of the drugs took place.

An astonishing 102 bags were found in his stomach- weighing in at 1.14 kilos.

To his good fortune, none of the containers had split, which would almost certainly have killed him.

The man’s nationality was not disclosed and he was jailed after a court appearance.

Policia Nacional investigations are continuing.

Click here to read more Valencia News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Fuengirola horror: Mute son ‘witnessed brother murder father and stab mother in the eyes before leaping to his death’

Previous Story

Fuengirola horror: Mute son ‘witnessed brother murder father and stab mother in the eyes before leaping to his death’

Latest from Crime & Law

Related Articles

Go toTop